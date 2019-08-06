The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nations community caught in the middle of the hunt for two B.C. homicide suspects says life has not returned to normal despite the police scale-back of search operations last week.

"It's important we recognize the ongoing challenge, as a large police contingent remains in Gillam and Bird at this time," Walter Spence, chief of Fox Lake Cree Nation, said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

"The RCMP have scaled back some resources, but life has not returned to normal."

RCMP met with about 100 people, including 30 from Fox Lake, for an information session in Gillam last Friday to try to answer questions about the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, who are wanted in connection with three deaths in B.C.

The last confirmed sighting of the two suspects was on July 22, near the town of Gillam, about 740 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

"It was evident people remain uneasy," Spence said in the statement.

Spence's statement comes after RCMP divers wrapped up their search of the Nelson River that was sparked by the discovery of a damaged row boat found washed up on shore on Friday.

The dive team joined the search Sunday. It finished its work without turning up any new leads and won't be conducting any further dives, RCMP said in an email statement on Monday morning.

Roadblock checkpoints near Fox Lake have remained in place, Spence said.

"We are continuing to ask media and guests to be sensitive to the effect that this situation has had on our community and residents at this time." He said the authorities continue to encourage vigilance on the part of community members, who are asked to report any suspicious activity directly to police.

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky — whose 19th birthday was on Monday, according to his father — are suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists shot down near Liard Hot Springs, B.C.

Police have also charged them with second-degree murder in the case of Leonard Dyck, a university lecturer found dead near Dease Lake, B.C.