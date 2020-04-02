Police arrest fourth person in South Pointe shooting death of gang member

Police have arrested a fourth person in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old former high school football player and gang member.

Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an Airbnb rental property on Tim Sale Drive just before midnight on Nov. 4.

Police said in early March that they believed Moulebou was the man who pulled the trigger in a nightclub shooting that left Jamshaid Wahabi dead just days earlier.

Three men, all 23, had previously been arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with Moulebou's death.

Arnold Mbaka Nduta was arrested on Jan. 22, Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed was arrested on Feb. 28, and Manuchehr Haroon was arrested in Brandon on March 2.

Police arrested the fourth man, Javaid Wahabi, also 23, last Friday, March 27. He has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said in March that they believed Jamshaid Wahabi's death was connected to an ongoing feud between two gangs.