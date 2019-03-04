4th man charged with 1st-degree murder in Nelson House killing

RCMP have arrested and charged a fourth man with first-degree murder after an 18-year-old man was beaten to death in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House, in February.

Officers went to a home in the northern Manitoba community just before midnight on Feb. 20 after receiving multiple 911 calls from people at the house.

They found a man dead at the scene. Family members have identified him as Marcus Spence.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Thompson, Man., on Saturday, following the arrests of three other men last week.

All four men are from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, about 665 kilometres north of Winnipeg and 65 kilometres west of Thompson.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation leaders imposed a temporary alcohol ban on the community last week in response to the beating death.

Spence's family was not ready to do an interview at the time, but told CBC they appreciate the temporary alcohol ban.