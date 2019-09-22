4 teens arrested in connection with carjacking, stolen truck, gun

Four teens have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a carjacking, crashing a stolen truck, and firing a stolen gun in Silver Heights on Friday morning, Winnipeg police said on Saturday.

At 4:15 a.m. on Friday officers received a report about four individuals checking vehicles east of Moray Street, between Portage Avenue and Ness Avenue, police said in a Saturday news release.

The accused — all under age 18 — had crashed a stolen truck into a tree on Olive Street and were observed loitering in the area.

A teen armed with a stolen handgun fired a shot at an unoccupied vehicle. Police said they stopped a male suspect who tried to flee the scene.

Shortly after 8 a.m. that morning the three outstanding suspects attempted to steal a 51-year-old woman's car at gunpoint as she exited it on Portage Avenue.

The suspect who pointed the gun pulled the trigger, but the firearm did not unload, police said. He then produced a can of bear spray and sprayed the woman before running away with two others on foot, leaving behind the victim and her vehicle.

Three teens were arrested near the west Perimeter Highway and Trans-Canada Highway, where police found the stolen handgun, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe both the gun and truck were stolen on separate occasions from Cartwright, a community about 181 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Two girls, 14 and 15, and two boys, both 17, are being charged with numerous weapon and theft-related offences, police said. All four were taken into custody.

Major crimes continues to investigate.

