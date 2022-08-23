Winnipeg restaurant broken into a 'disheartening' 3 times in 1 week, owner says

The owner of a restaurant and bar on McPhillips Street says his business was hit by thieves three times in a week, putting him out thousands of dollars.

Thieves hit Four Crowns Restaurant and Bar twice on Aug. 15. Less than a week later, they broke in again, owner Ravi Ramberran said.

"It's really sad and it sucks, because real people have to pay these bills, you know? We're not a big corporation. We're not multimillionaires. We're struggling to survive too," he said Monday.

The cost to clean up, fix windows and replace stolen alcohol is more than $6,500, Ramberran said.

"This week has been pretty disheartening, to be honest with you," he said.

Ravi Ramberran, the owner of Four Crowns Restaurant and Bar, believes teenagers have been responsible for much of the crime he's experienced at his business. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Four Crowns isn't the only business on the block that's been hit by thieves.

Nicole Oliver owns Pup Paradise, the dog grooming shop across the street, where someone recently smashed the glass door, stole some items and walked out the back.

"I'm annoyed. It's the same thing everyone always says — you feel violated. Your space isn't safe anymore," she said.

She never thought anyone would break into her business but now plans to take additional precautions.

"We had no camera, no alarm, so that's the first thing we're doing is putting up cameras and alarms and don't really know what else to do other than that," Oliver said.

Ramberran said security video shows a group of young people breaking into his business.

A month ago when staff tried to turn away underage visitors, they pepper-sprayed staff, he said.

"People are getting hurt. People are getting robbed and it's not a joke anymore. It's very real and it's very expensive and it's very painful," he said.

Police are investigating the incidents in the area, Const. Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg police public information office said.

