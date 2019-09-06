Apartment block blaze sends 1 person to hospital in critical condition

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a fire in an apartment block in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

According to a release from the city, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a blaze in the 200 block of Fountain Street just before 5 p.m.

Natalie Sinclair lives across the hall from where she thinks the fire broke out but was outside with a friend when children at a playground next to the building noticed the smoke.

"I came running this way and then I said, 'Oh my god there's flames there,'" said Sinclair.

"The whole thing went up."

She said she could see someone inside the second-storey suite trying to put the fire out.

"They were trying to put something on the window sill, trying to put the fire out. It didn't work. The top window fell down on them and then it just went black," she said.

Natalie Sinclair lives in the building that caught fire and says she doesn't know where she's going to stay or when she will be allowed back in her suite. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Sinclair said smoke was billowing from windows on all sides of the building and a woman appeared to be trapped upstairs and was hanging out of a second-floor window.

"We managed to get a ladder from across the street and then help her come down," Sinclair said.

As she and other bystanders tried to help people still inside the fire department arrived, Sinclair said.

One person sent to hospital

When fire crews arrived, they used ladders to rescue four people who had been leaning out of second-storey windows. The city said a fifth person, who was found unconscious inside the building, was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police vehicles outside the scene of an apartment fire in the Centennial neighbourhood Thursday. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

One other occupant was assessed at the scene, according to the release, but didn't need to be taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

"I'm really devastated, because I just moved in here about a month ago," Sinclair said.

Some residents displaced

Sinclair said she was in her suite shortly before the fire started and heard the fire alarms going off but didn't think anything of it.

"The fire alarm was going off, like a couple times, but we usually ignore the fire alarm because every once in a blue moon the fire alarm goes off so we don't pay attention to it."

The blaze was brought under control by 5:49 p.m. and the city said most occupants were expected to be able to return to their suites by later in the evening.

But Sinclair said she and others have been told they won't be allowed back into their suites for the night.

"Everybody's not allowed to come up on the top floor so I don't know what's going to happen to us," she said.

"They say we've got to find friends or family or stuff like that, we've been told to go to Salvation Army."

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the city provided no estimates about the extent of the damage.

