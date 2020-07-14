Woman found safe after going missing from St. Laurent, Manitoba

A 24-year-old woman who went missing in Manitoba's Interlake Region has been found safe and sound, police say.

Crystel Mary Rose Thomas had been last seen around 1:15 a.m. at a gas station in St. Laurent on July 11.

Police put out a news release saying they were concerned for her well-being, and that she may have traveled to Winnipeg or Thompson.

On Tuesday, RCMP said Thomas has been safely located.

They did not say where she was found.

