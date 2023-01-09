Family of Kara Fosseneuve demands answers around her death, questions lack of details from Flin Flon RCMP

The family of a northern Manitoba woman who was found dead earlier this week are questioning what happened to their loved one.

Flin Flon RCMP have said the death of Kara Fosseneuve did not involve foul play, but her family doesn't agree with Mounties.

Fosseneuve, who was born in Flin Flon but raised primarily in Cranberry Portage, Man., disappeared after leaving a residence in the community on Dec. 31, according to RCMP.

The 27-year-old mother of three was reported missing five days later when her family said she didn't show up for work. Her sister Kara Fosseneuve said the two spoke just days before.

"We told each other we loved each other and that was it. That was last time I talked to her," Fosseneuve said. "Nothing is right —not until I find out what happened to her."

Kara Fosseneuve's body was found last Sunday — eight days after she was last seen, according to her aunt, Renee Gamblin Kastrukoff.

"Every now and then it just kind of hits us and it's devastating. Our family is devastated, heartbroken," Kastrukoff, said. "We're still just even trying to come to terms that this has even happened, and that this is what our family is dealing with."

The family is now left searching for answers on their own, while trying to explain what happened to Fosseneuve's three kids.

"She didn't deserve what she got and I'm [going to] keep fighting to find out who did that to her," Robin Fosseneuve said. "Kara was loved. Kara is sacred and her children are now going to grow up without her."

RCMP have released no information on how or where her remains were found.

However, the family told CBC Kara Fosseneuve's body was found by RCMP officers in the garage at the home she shared with her grandparents.

"We are left with tons of questions," Kastrukoff said.

The family said RCMP won't tell them exactly what happened to Kara or how they believe she ended up in the garage.

Kastrukoff said Fosseneuve's brother had been in the garage Saturday afternoon, and there was no sign of the missing 27-year-old.

"We don't understand it because one of the boys was in the garage on Saturday," her aunt said. "He went and got the shovels and cleaned up.... It's a small building and it's not a very large space."

Kara Fosseneuve was last seen on New Year's Eve. Her body was found on Jan. 6, according to Mounties. (Submitted by Renee Gamblin Kastrukoff)

Although foul play isn't a factor in Fosseneuve's death at this time, an autopsy must take place. Nothing is being ruled out until that occurs, an RCMP spokesperson said Monday.

The family believes her death is suspicious.

"We don't believe that she put herself there. She didn't put herself there. No, there's no way," Kastrukoff. "We're dumbfounded. It's hard to understand."

Fosseneuve's sister said only her brother's footprints from the day prior were found leading to the garage.

"What about Kara's footprints? If [the RCMP] believe she put herself there, where were her footprints?" she said.

For now, they are doing their best to start making funeral arrangements, while being there for one another in these difficult days.

"It's probably one of the hardest things that we've had to do for quite some time and it's starting to make it a little bit more real," Kastrukoff said. "It's just really, really difficult for the family and with everything up in the air and no answers."

Kastrukoff said the family will continue to push RCMP to keep the investigation open.