Green and NDP leaders to run in same Winnipeg riding

Two party leaders are set to fight over the same seat in Manitoba's fall election.

Manitoba Green Party Leader James Beddome has registered to run in the Fort Rouge constituency in Winnipeg, which is held by Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Beddome, who has run in different seats in three previous provincial elections, said his decision to run in Fort Rouge was not influenced by the presence of the NDP leader.

"Ultimately, I think I'd make a good representative for the people and I want to serve in the riding where I live, where I think I have a degree of support," Beddome said Thursday.

"I mean, there might have been thoughts that 'yeah, I'm running up against another party leader', but I think there are actual questions with respect to the record of the NDP that need to be challenged."

Kinew did not respond directly when asked to comment on facing Beddome.

"I'm focused on Manitobans' number one priority — fixing health care," Kinew said in a statement.

All parties are getting candidates in place for the Sept. 10 election. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 29.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have 46 candidates registered with Elections Manitoba.

The New Democrats have 38, the Liberals have 14 and the Greens have eight.

There are 57 constituencies in the province. The Greens have never run a full slate of candidates and have never won a legislature seat. They came close in the 2016 election with a strong second-place finish in the Wolseley seat in Winnipeg by Dave Nickarz.