Sherri Rollins wins Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry in 7-way race for empty seat, CBC projects

Sherri Rollins has come out on top in a seven-candidate race for the Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry seat, CBC's decision desk projects.

Jenny Gerbasi represented the area for five terms after first being elected in 1998. Gerbasi announced in March she would not seek re-election.

The group of seven candidates represented a wide range of backgrounds: Peter Koroma, a retired former Liberal staffer, Jeff Palmer, a city planner, Stephanie Meilleur, the executive director of the Osborne Village BIZ, Rollins, a school trustee and chair of the Winnipeg School Division, Bryanna Spina, a yoga instructor and trainer, Michael Thompson, a former computer operations supervisor who now works as a labourer, and anti-poverty activist Harry Wolbert.

There was a seven-way race for council in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry. (CBC) Meilleur was endorsed by the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, while the Winnipeg Labour Council endorsed Rollins.

Meilleur was criticized late in the campaign for using the Osborne Village BIZ Twitter account to promote one of her campaign events. She said she'd used the account by accident.

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry is a diverse and sprawling ward that runs from The Forks in downtown Winnipeg and follows Pembina Highway, ending at Crescent Drive.

In the last civic election, more than half the voters didn't cast a ballot in the ward, with 47.3 per cent of the 33,837 eligible voters going to the polls.

Rising crime and a perceived decline in the quality of retail stores in Osborne Village are some of the issues that emerged in the campaign.

The ward has launched some long-lasting political careers, including that of former councillor and mayor Glen Murray.