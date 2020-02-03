Customer hit with bottle during Liquor Mart robbery

A 67-year-old man was knocked out when he was hit with a bottle during a robbery at the Fort Richmond Liquor Mart on Saturday.

Police responded to a call about a customer assault around 10:50 p.m.

The 67-year-old told police he tried to intervene in the theft and briefly lost consciousness when he was hit with a bottle.

The man suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance at the time.

The Winnipeg Police Service asks anyone with more information to call 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).