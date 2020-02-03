Skip to Main Content
Customer hit with bottle during Liquor Mart robbery
A 67-year-old man was knocked out when he was hit with a bottle during a robbery at the Fort Richmond Liquor Mart on Saturday.

The customer told police he briefly lost consciousness after he was hit by a bottle during a robbery. (Angela Johnston/CBC)

Police responded to a call about a customer assault around 10:50 p.m.

The 67-year-old told police he tried to intervene in the theft and briefly lost consciousness when he was hit with a bottle. 

The man suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance at the time.

The Winnipeg Police Service asks anyone with more information to call 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

