16 children, 1 adult injured in fall at Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg

Seventeen people, 16 of them children, were taken to hospital after they fell 15 to 20 feet at Fort Gibraltar in St. Boniface, emergency officials said Wednesday.

"Today at 9:55 a.m., we received a 911 call at Whittier Park for a school group that fell," Jason Shaw, a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief, told reporters on Wednesday.

Three of the children were in unstable condition; the other 13 children and the adult were in stable condition, he said. The children are 10 and 11 years old.

Emergency responders and health-care providers will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. CT outside the Children's Hospital. CBC will livestream the news conference on this page.

The children were St. John's-Ravenscourt School students on a field trip, CBC has confirmed.

An Emergency Medical Services vehicle sits outside the Winnipeg Children's Hospital emergency room shortly before noon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Chantelle Craig said she saw at least two children taken out of Fort Gibraltar on stretchers Wednesday morning, and around five kids walked into ambulances without assistance.

"It looked like all hands were on deck, and everybody was doing what they needed to do," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said his thoughts are with the injured and their families in a tweet.

A large emergency medical services vehicle was seen outside the Winnipeg Children's Hospital emergency room shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Police are also at the scene at the north St. Boniface historic site on Wednesday morning, Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancy said.