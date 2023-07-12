Fort Gibraltar shutdown leaves caterer, summer weddings in lurch

A Winnipeg caterer has been facing a full slate of weddings with no access to his leased venue, since the partial collapse of an elevated walkway at Fort Gibraltar in May shut down the entire site.

"We've lost about half of our weddings and events … which is a huge hit, considering we do 70 per cent of our business in the summer," said Shawn Brandson, owner of the Gibraltar Dining Corp.

"We do a lot of tourism groups and a lot of corporate events, but the bulk of it is weddings."

The fort site, along a bend in the Red River in St. Boniface's Whittier Park, has been closed since May 31, when 18 people — an adult and 17 children — were taken to hospital after a section of an elevated walkway, about five metres high, collapsed.

The children were 10- and 11-year-olds from St. John's-Ravenscourt School who were on a field trip. The majority of the injuries were orthopedic-related and none were severe or life-threatening, an emergency physician said at the time.

All have since been released from hospital.

The fort, built in 1978 to promote awareness of the voyageur era before Winnipeg existed, is owned by the city and managed by Festival du Voyageur, an annual winter event that celebrates the area's fur-trading past and French heritage.

City inspectors and provincial Workplace Health and Safety workers went to the site the day after the collapse to assess the damage and get a sense of why it happened. Festival du Voyageur was then directed to get a structural engineer to undertake an assessment of the entire complex and conduct any necessary repairs.

The site was ordered to remain closed until any required work is complete.

The site-wide shutdown came as a surprise to Brandson, who has leased space from the festival for the past 12 years.

"Our first concerns were, obviously, to the kids and … to the festival employees that were working there. We were hoping that they would just be able to block off the affected area, and we'd be able to resume operations," he said.

"But since then, the entire space has been completely locked down. We had to find solutions for our weddings."

Brandson said he caters more than 60 weddings a year, from May to September.

"So basically, the incident happened right at the very beginning of our season," he said.

The closure was announced on a Thursday and Brandson had weddings scheduled at the fort on Friday and Saturday.

"We reached out to the community, found all the places that were available, got everyone's calendars," he said. "We found that St. Norbert Arts Centre had quite a bit of availability. They also had a kitchen as well, which was key."

He has since relocated the majority of the weddings to that location, calling it an amazing facility and praising the operators as accommodating and "incredible to work with."

However, Fort Gibraltar could accommodate 140 people for events, whereas the arts centre can only hold 100. Brandson has lost events that had been planned for more than 100.

Some children fell straight down off the five-metre wooden structure, but others slipped down, officials said. (Anne-Charlotte Carignan/Radio-Canada)

"We're trying to find solutions for everyone and trying to keep our staff employed as well, because during COVID, we lost our entire team and we've built this team back up," he said.

"It's been very difficult. We're trying really hard to make people as happy as they can be in this trying situation."

People who booked Fort Gibraltar had a vision of their special day built around the historic site, and the St. Norbert Arts Centre has provided a similar vibe.

"It's a 100-year-old building and it's up right next to the [Trappist] monastery ruins. It's a beautiful venue, so most people have been incredibly happy with it. We're disappointed at the situation but we're trying to save people's weddings."

CBC News has asked the city and Festival du Voyageur for information about whether they have already received the engineer's report or when it is expected.

"We don't have any updates to provide," a spokesperson for the city said, and deferred further questions to Festival du Voyageur.

The response from the festival was nearly identical.

"Unfortunately, we do not have any additional information or comments to release at the moment," a spokesperson said.