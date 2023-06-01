Majority of children injured in Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse are out of hospital

Most of the children who were injured Wednesday during a school trip to Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg's St. Boniface area have been released from hospital.

Eighteen people, 17 of them children, were taken to hospital after an elevated walkway about five metres high collapsed while people were on it and under it.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, two patients remained in hospital, both in stable condition, said a Shared Health spokesperson.

The collapse happened shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The children are 10- and 11-year-olds from St. John's-Ravenscourt School who were on a field trip, the school confirmed in a statement. Three of the children were taken to hospital in unstable condition, while the remainder were in stable condition.

Three of the injured children were taken to hospital in unstable condition; the other 13 children and the adult were in stable condition, said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Jason Shaw. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The majority of the injuries were orthopedic-related and none were severe or life-threatening, said Dr. Karen Gripp, a pediatric emergency physician, on Wednesday after the accident.

The school has brought in counsellors and community crisis workers to support students and staff as needed, said Lindsay Stovel, a spokesperson for the school.

Inspectors at site

Fort Gibraltar is a 1978 replica of two earlier forts of the same name. The original fort was used as a centre for fur trade commerce and early settlers in Winnipeg.

The historic site is now owned by the city and managed by Festival du Voyageur, an annual winter event that celebrates the area's fur-trade history.

City inspectors are expected to be at the site Thursday to assess the damage and get a better sense of why the elevated walkway collapsed.

Repairs were last made to the walkway in 2013, including repairing rotten pickets, rails and fencing with new wood, city spokesperson David Driedger said.

Some children fell directly from the five metre wooden structure, but others slipped down, officials said. (Anne-Charlotte Carignan/Radio-Canada)

In general, the city will inspect a property if it receives a complaint about a hazardous condition, he said. The city hadn't received any complaints regarding Fort Gibraltar, according to an initial search of its records, he said.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said he hopes to find out more later today. He plans to talk to city staff about whether the city should be inspecting city facilities used by the public more often.

"I'm hoping to find out today when the last inspection was and just ask our staff that very question: how often are we inspecting our, you know, is it complaint based or is it proactive?" he said.

He's grateful no one was more seriously injured.

"I wish everybody that was injured a speedy recovery," he said.

"I know that for some of the children, and the adults too, that would be a very traumatic experience for them emotionally, even if they weren't physically injured."