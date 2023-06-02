1 person injured in Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse remains in hospital

All but one person who was injured Wednesday during a school trip to Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg's St. Boniface area have been released from the hospital.

An adult and 17 children were taken to hospital after an elevated walkway about five metres high collapsed while people were on it and under it.

A Shared Health spokesperson said as of Friday morning, one patient was still in hospital in stable condition. The spokesperson did not say whether the patient was a child.

The children were 10- and 11-year-olds from St. John's-Ravenscourt School who were on a field trip. Three were taken to hospital in unstable condition, while the remainder were in stable condition.

At least two other schools had also planned field trips to the historic site this week, which has been closed since the incident.

Brian O'Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, said two schools were scheduled to go to Fort Gibraltar on Thursday but took students to Kildonan Park instead.

The City of Winnipeg has directed Festival du Voyageur, which manages the site, to retain a professional engineer to undertake an assessment of the entire complex and conduct any necessary repairs.

The site will remain closed until that assessment has occurred and any work that is required is completed.