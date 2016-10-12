Fort Garry Brewing warns public of product recall in case of popping hops

Beer drinkers who have bought a range of brews from Winnipeg-based Fort Garry Brewing Company are being asked to return them for a refund, due to a safety issue that could cause cans and bottles to rupture.

The brewing company issued a voluntary recall on a dozen beer products, according to a Friday news release from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, after it became aware of some instances of secondary fermentation which could cause containers to break and erupt.

The company said the affected selection includes Fort Garry Dark Ale, Pale Ale, and Rouge Lager in both bottles and cans, as well as cans of Black Pearl Stout and the company's Variety Pack bottles.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the safety issue. All of the affected brands have been removed from retail sale while the company investigates.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries encourages customers who have any of the listed products to handle them with care, and store them in a sturdy waterproof container until they can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.