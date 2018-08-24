Former Winnipeg pastor charged with sex crime in California pleads not guilty

A former Winnipeg pastor facing charges of arranging to meet a 15-year-old for sex has pleaded not guilty and was released on $25,000 bail just days after his arrest, court documents show.

Nathan George Rieger was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with arranging to meet with a minor for a sexual act and meeting with a minor for a sexual act, according to Arroyo Grande Police Department records.

Rieger entered a not-guilty plea on Aug. 23.

The 53-year-old has resigned from his pastor position at Winnipeg Centre Vineyard Church on Main Street where he worked for 19 years.

His departure and criminal charges were announced at a church service on Sunday.

Officers first began investigating Rieger on Aug. 8 as part of an undercover sting operation.

"There's a whole network of people that are looking to have sex with minors and we have a detective bureau that is designated to have conversations with these people that are seeking to have sex with minors," said Cmdr. Shawn Cosgrove with the Arroyo Grande Police Department earlier this week.

Cosgrove said officers created an avatar of a 15-year-old girl, which they used to communicate with Rieger.

Reiger was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Arroyo Grande Police Department. (Submitted by Arroyo Grande Police Department)

When reached by phone Thursday, Rieger's lawyer, Charles Magill, wouldn't comment on what his client's defence might be, only to say his client was upset by the charges.

"Of course he's upset about being accused of the crime he's been accused of," said Magill.

Magill said there are no terms on Rieger's bail, only that he has to make his court appearances.

The district attorney's office confirmed that Rieger was released without conditions from the court but added there could be conditions set by the bail bond company that put up his bail.

Magill wouldn't say if Rieger had to forfeit his passport.

Rieger's next court appearance is Aug. 30.