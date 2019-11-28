Skip to Main Content
Former student threatened school violence, arrested with weapon, RCMP say
Manitoba

A former student found with a gun has been arrested in connection with threatening violence against Shevchenko School in the small community of Vita, Man., on Friday evening, RCMP say.

Shevchenko School in Vita Man. locked down during basketball game Friday night

Dana Hatherly · CBC News ·
RCMP in Manitoba say a former student of Shevchenko School has been arrested in connection with posting threats of violence toward the school on social media. (David Bell/CBC)

A 19-year-old was arrested after threats were posted online against a school in the community of Vita, Man., on Friday, RCMP say.

Shevchenko School was in the middle of basketball game Friday evening when it was locked down by police around 8 p.m. Emerson RCMP responded to call that a former student had posted threats of violence on social media toward the school, police said in a press release on Saturday.

Officers say they found the suspect and a weapon at approximately 10 p.m. that night with the help of a police dog.

A 19-year-old male from the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn was arrested and is facing weapon and firearms related charges, and uttering threats.

About 479 people live in the small community of Vita, located 94 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg. The kindergarten to Grade 12 school has about 350 students enrolled, according to the school's website.

The man remains in custody.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Shevchenko School in Vita, Man., was put on lockdown during a basketball game Friday evening while police searched for the 19-year-old suspect. (Google Maps)
