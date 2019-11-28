Former student threatened school violence, arrested with weapon, RCMP say

A 19-year-old was arrested after threats were posted online against a school in the community of Vita, Man., on Friday, RCMP say.

Shevchenko School was in the middle of basketball game Friday evening when it was locked down by police around 8 p.m. Emerson RCMP responded to call that a former student had posted threats of violence on social media toward the school, police said in a press release on Saturday.

Officers say they found the suspect and a weapon at approximately 10 p.m. that night with the help of a police dog.

A 19-year-old male from the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn was arrested and is facing weapon and firearms related charges, and uttering threats.

About 479 people live in the small community of Vita, located 94 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg. The kindergarten to Grade 12 school has about 350 students enrolled, according to the school's website.

The man remains in custody.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.