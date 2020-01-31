'Fall from grace': Former Selinger aide sentenced to 15 months, ordered to pay back $131K in defrauded funds

A Manitoba provincial court judge has ordered a former aide to ex-premier Greg Selinger to pay back more than $131,000 in defrauded funds and sentenced her to 15 months in jail.

In a decision reached on Thursday, Justice Ryan Rolston determined Heather-Grant Jury defrauded the United Food and Commercial Workers union she once worked for out of tens of thousands of dollars over nearly four years.

Grant-Jury's defence lawyer attributed her client's overzealous expenses to a closet gambling addiction.

"I think this case is very tragic," Zilla Jones said. "The judge called it a 'fall from grace' in court and I think that's exactly what it is. A fall from grace."

Grant-Jury pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 in January, 2018.

Her lawyer described her as a "well-placed" individual who was "very connected" in her community and as principle secretary to the previous NDP government.

"And very unfortunately, she developed this problem with gambling, which was a way that she dealt with some of her stress and grief of this high position and some losses she had in her life," Jones said.

Heather Grant-Jury was NDP Premier Greg Selinger's principal secretary. (UFCW Local 832)

Crown attorneys Donald Melnyk and Peter Edgett argued in court that she racked up roughly $160,000 in fraudulent charges from May, 2011, to December, 2015. The prosecution team declined to comment on Thursday's decision.

Two years in court

During court testimony in March, 2019, Grant-Jury admitted to making fraudulent charges on her business credit card while working for the UFCW union before she was fired in 2016.

Receipts described in court last year include thousands spent on gift cards, groceries and personal items. Charges include a leather tote, a bracelet and a dollhouse that Grant-Jury said she purchased fraudulently in order to donate to the Christmas Cheer Board.

"Public funds were lost, union funds were lost, and people suffered as a result of her actions, which she acknowledges," Grant-Jury's lawyer said.

The two-year proceeding in Manitoba's provincial court was to determine how much money was involved before the judge decided on a sentence. Justice Rolston determined that Grant-Jury converted $131,097.04 of her employer's money to her own use between March, 2012, and December, 2015.

"She's very remorseful. She's very broken," Jones said. "She's a shell of her former self."

The stolen money was put into video lottery terminals. "She didn't use them to buy a home or a car or something she could sell," Jones said, adding that now her client has no income and is struggling to make ends meet while scrambling to get out of debt and pay what she owes.

Jones alleges shoddy record-keeping on both sides made for a lengthy court process.

The union training centre allowed Grant-Jury free reign, and she was unable to access any records after she lost her job, said Jones. The union had to go back and identify what was legitimate spending, and what was not. Jones maintained the court's calculations are higher than what the defence team felt was fair.

Grant-Jury has sought treatment to deal with her gambling problem, and has paid back what she could afford, Jones said. "But the funds aren't there... they can't get money she doesn't have."

Grant-Jury still owes $120,000.

The judge's decision succinctly lays out the unique features of sentencing that apply to breach of trust cases, in which deterrence and denunciation are the key considerations. Grant-Jury is a "low risk" to reoffend, with solid prospects for rehabilitation and a strong support network, Justice Rolston wrote.

Jones noted she doesn't believe incarceration is the best fit for her client, but existing case law indicates jail time may help prevent others from following her path.