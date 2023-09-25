Former Manitoba Moose player dies after motorcycle crash in Nashville

Former NHL and AHL player Nicolas Kerdiles died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Nashville, police say.

He was 29.

The one-time hockey player for the Anaheim Ducks drove his motorcycle through a stop sign early Saturday and hit the driver's side of an SUV, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The SUV's driver immediately stopped, and there were no signs of impairment in either driver, police said.

Kerdiles died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police don't anticipate any charges in the crash.

The Manitoba Moose are saddened to learn of the passing of Nic Kerdiles. We extend our deepest condolences to Nic's family and loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/5PnHVVy5XA">pic.twitter.com/5PnHVVy5XA</a> —@ManitobaMoose

The Ducks drafted Kerdiles in 2012 and he spent two seasons with the team, appearing in three games combined in the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons.

He was traded in 2018 to the Winnipeg Jets and played for the Manitoba Moose in the minor leagues. More recently, he had worked in real estate in Nashville.

We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/LMcJ47cKkt">pic.twitter.com/LMcJ47cKkt</a> —@AnaheimDucks

USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, posted on social media that it was "heartbroken" to hear about Kerdiles' death. Kerdiles helped Team USA's under-18 squad win two gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation's U18 World Championship, the organization said.

The University of Wisconsin, where Kerdiles played college hockey, also mourned Kerdiles on social media, posting about his "great spirit as part of our Badger family."

Kerdiles was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, who is known for the TV show Chrisley Knows Best. The couple split in 2020.

"I miss you and I love you," Chrisley posted on social media on Saturday.

"We loved hard … and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day," Chrisley posted.