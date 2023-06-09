Former Winnipeg mayor lands new gig with insurance firm

Winnipeg's former mayor is starting a new job on Monday, after securing a position at Canada Life, Brian Bowman told CBC News on Friday.

Winnipeg's 43rd mayor accepted a new role as the vice-president of sustainability and social impact at the financial services company, ending speculation about his plans after leaving the mayor's office.

Bowman served two terms as Winnipeg's mayor, from 2014 to 2022. He was a privacy lawyer before running for office. He was also Winnipeg's first Métis mayor.

