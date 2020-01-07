Forks river trail likely won't open at all this year due to challenging conditions

If you had your heart set on skating on The Forks river trail this winter, prepare to have it broken.

The high river levels this fall, plus fragile ice, have created a challenging year for those who groom the popular skating trail, and it may be the first time since 2000 that it won't open at all.

"The way that the river came up in the fall with that fall flood and the way that it's slowly going down, it's not made conditions great or even really amenable to creating a river trail this year," said Clare MacKay, vice-president of strategic initiatives at The Forks, a downtown Winnipeg destination.

Even though the river levels have dropped closer to what they normally are in winter, that's causing its own problems, she said.

The Forks river trail attracts skaters most winters. (The Forks/Instagram)

"As it is dropping, which it is doing, it's leaving behind gigantic — like insurmountable — ice chunks on the banks," she said.

"So currently we can't get equipment or people down onto the river."

The Forks has been creating the river trail on the Red and Assiniboine rivers for decades and every year has been different, MacKay said. Some years the trail has extended to 10 kilometres, others it has been only one kilometre long.

To try to make up for the lack of the trail, The Forks plans to add additional amenities on land, including extending the on-land trails, to make it as robust an experience for people as possible, MacKay said.

"We understand that it's disappointing that people won't be able to go down to the river in that way this year, but you know, there's always next year — we are guaranteed a winter next year."