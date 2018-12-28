First section of skating trail opens at The Forks

Agreeable weather conditions and river levels have allowed The Forks to open the first section of its skating trail prior to the new year.

The skating rink on the Assiniboine River opened at the port at The Forks on Friday, the non-profit organization announced in a news release.

The trail will be elongated along the Assiniboine and the Red River as conditions allow. The Forks expects place its warming huts along the trail during the third week of January, when Norwegian artist Terje Isungset will use instruments made of Red River ice in a performance with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

The Forks usually doesn't complete its skating trail until January. Trail-building operations have been aided this year by low river levels in Winnipeg.

The Red River has hovered at or just above normal winter ice levels throughout the month of December, according to the City of Winnipeg.