Motion to tweak Forks plan prompts accusation of queue-jumping at city hall

The cloud overhanging Winnipeg's property and planning department continues as a walk-on motion to its committee on behalf of the Forks Renewal Corporation (FRC) prompted withering criticism from councillors.

The request, made by staff in city's property and planning department, was relatively innocuous: change the allowable height for buildings that may be developed on a parking lot on the Forks downtown site.

The FRC was looking to maintain a height cap of six storeys on the property but remove a reference to 65 feet, or 19.8 metres.

"This change would maintain the intent, but give us a bit more leeway where the current policy is more restrictive than originally intended," wrote Clare MacKay, vice president for strategic development with the Forks.

However, it was the way that request arrived in front of politicians that ruffled feathers, prompting complaints it would spark a flood of calls from developers looking to jump the queue.

The criticism wasn't aimed at the Forks, but at the department.

Councillors on the property and planning committee had almost no advance warning FRC would make the request and one called the queue jump "astounding."

FRC is in the midst of defining a massive development that includes land called Parcel 4, currently owned by the city of Winnipeg, and a 2.4-hectare parcel of land known as Railside, which sits between the CN Rail highline and Israel Asper Way.

A final development plan for the two properties has not been made public.

Property and planning chair Brian Mayes says the 'urgent' request for a height change on the Forks development plan showed up this morning while he was on the bus. (Ron Boileau/CBC )

The chair of the committee overseeing property and planning got an email Monday morning while riding the bus to work.

St. Vital councillor Brian Mayes acknowledged the request for a height variance for the Forks development came out of the blue.

"I had a lot of discomfort proceeding on a motion for which I got an hour's notice that my colleagues didn't get an hour after that. We have a process here and if it was that urgent we should have had it earlier," Mayes said.

'Herds' will come forward: councillor

Waveley West councillor Janice Lukes says she has plenty of time for the efforts made by the Forks and would likely support a motion for a modest height variance, but how it arrived at city hall sets the wrong precedent.

Waverley West councillor Janice Lukes says she 'welcomes provincial government's intervention' in the mess that is the city's planning department. (Ron Boileau CBC)

Lukes says it is another example of problems in the property and planning department.

"I get calls every single day from developers in Waverely West, doing hundreds of millions of dollars of development. Every one is special. Every one is important. But never have I seen any of those come forward for special attention right away," Lukes said.

The property, planning and development department is under massive scrutiny because of law suits, policies on infill housing, and controversy over the firing or suspensions of several building inspectors.

The Forks wouldn't comment directly on the reaction created by the request it made for a change to the height of the buildings, saying only the "minor technical amendment would allow for a bit more latitude in building designs with respect to variations in floor-to-ceiling heights, construction methods or roof lines."

The councillors on the committee ultimately voted to have a special meeting to discuss the request.