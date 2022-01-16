Man in stable condition following midday assault at The Forks

Two people are in custody following an attack at The Forks that sent a man to hospital on Sunday.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the downtown Winnipeg gathering place at 12:36 p.m. and found an injured man at the scene.

A CBC News reporter and videographer who were at The Forks saw a crowd looking on as paramedics transported a man on a stretcher to an ambulance in the parking lot outside The Forks Market and Johnston Terminal buildings.

The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police say their investigation led officers to "a residential building in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue, where two suspects have been taken into custody."

Police did not release further information, such as details about the suspects.

The police service's major crimes unit is continuing with the investigation, the news release stated.

More from CBC Manitoba: