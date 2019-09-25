181 displaced after 'horrible' apartment fire in Thompson

More than 180 people are scrambling to find a place to live after a suspicious fire left an already dilapidated Thompson, Man. apartment building too dangerous to re-open.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the north tower of the Forest View Suites, which is also known as Princeton Towers. Officials said no serious injuries or deaths were reported.

The fire was contained to the fifth floor, but several levels of the building were filled with heavy smoke, leaving extensive damage throughout the building, the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner said.

Now, 181 people are left wondering when they will be able to return home because the city has deemed the building unsafe.

In a release, Thompson Fire and Emergency Services said until "critical repairs" are done and fire code violations are addressed, the building won't be re-opened to residents.

The violations include broken elevators, an inoperable fire alarm system, missing fire extinguishers, blocked exits, poorly maintained fire separations, broken emergency lighting and more.

According to the release, the alarm system didn't immediately alert emergency responders as it should have.

CBC News reached out to Armour Property Management, the company responsible for the north tower, but they declined to comment.

"Everybody get out!"

Leni Queskekapow, who is from Norway House Cree Nation, is among the 181 evacuees.

"I went out on my balcony and kids were screaming and crying and a guy was yelling, 'Everybody get out! It's a real fire,' and that's when I seen that smoke," she said over the phone from Thompson.

She has lived on the second floor of the north tower for nearly a year and says people pull the fire alarm nearly every day there. So when she awoke to the sound of it on Monday, it wasn't a surprise.

Leni Queskekapow and her grandson, Chase, along with her two daughters and son-in-law are looking for a place to live after their apartment building was deemed uninhabitable. (Leni Dawn Queskekapow/Facebook)

Queskekapow said she called for her son-in-law and managed to get everyone up and grab a snowsuit for her grandson.

"We had no time to grab anything and it was so smokey in there," she said.

Queskekapow is staying with her boyfriend for the time being, while her daughters and grandson are staying at a hotel.

"It's really unfortunate, it's horrible, it's a really sad thing that happened. Look how many homeless people there [are]. It's the kids and the babies that are suffering the most," she said.

Emergency assistance for evacuees

The City of Thompson has been providing emergency assistance to the evacuees since Monday morning.

About 25 people have been making use of the city's emergency shelter set up at the Thompson Regional Community Centre, while the rest of the evacuees have made other arrangements.

However, the emergency shelter is closing Thursday morning and the city's assistance coming to an end.

Manitoba Income Assistance and Manitoba Housing are working with people to access alternative housing or funding if they apply, said Kacper Antoszewski, a communications officer with the city. Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak is offering rides to those whose family supports are outside of the city.

The RCMP said arson is suspected and no arrests have been made at this time.