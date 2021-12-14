Go climb a tree: Forest School teaches kids how to safely engage in 'risky' play

There's more to climbing a tree than just climbing the tree.

For kids, the experience is physical and mental, said Lise Brown, an educator in Winnipeg who focuses on outdoor education.

"It's called risky play, and it allows [children] to learn about about problem solving and what our bodies can do, and it teaches us about resilience and about managing our own risk," said Brown.

She's featured in the third and final part of Forest School, a CBC how-to series for parents.

The videos embrace the wonder and wildness of playing with children in nature, and aim to help kids gain confidence playing and exploring in nature, while learning how to stay safe doing so.

Lise Brown, an outdoor educator in Winnipeg, helps kids gain confidence and build new skills while playing outside. (Black Watch Entertainment)

The final video, which you can watch above, teaches kids how to climb trees.

Sounds simple, right? But it's more than just finding footholds and handholds and pulling our bodies up.

Brown's steps for teaching kids to climb trees:

1. Find a tree that looks strong and maybe a bit old, because we need to make sure the tree can hold our bodies.

2. Test the tree. Lean on it, stand on the lower limbs, and make sure the tree can handle the body weight without shifting or cracking.

Adults should engage with kids as they climb by asking questions, like whether they are having fun or need help, says Brown. (Black Watch Entertainment)

3. Have an adult nearby. Adults are great for boosts and also to make sure kids are safe. Tip for adults: keep two feet on the ground so you are on solid footing if you need to help.

4. Examine the height of the tree. Get the child to stand beside the tree and raise their hands over their head. For new or inexperienced climbers, tell them to never put their feet higher than their hands can reach.

Asking kids what they can see once they're up in a tree is another way to help them engage with their surroundings, Brown says. (Black Watch Entertainment)

5. Engage with the kids. Ask the climbers if they are having fun, feel safe or need help. Spark the connection with nature by asking questions about their surroundings. Ask them: What do you see from that height?

6. Ask the child how they feel about being in the tree. Do they feel secure, comfortable, confident? Climbing trees is about being independent and strong and moving our bodies and testing our limits.

7. Climb to great heights. Kids love to climb high. Let experienced climbers climb higher.

Engaging in 'risky' play, like climbing trees, helps teach kids about resilience and managing risk, Brown says. (Black Watch Entertainment)

