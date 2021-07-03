Manitoba wildfire levels 'high to extreme,' province says

The blazing heat enveloping Manitoba is prompting provincial fire officials to warn the public of "high to extreme" levels of fire danger across the entire province.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service said as of Friday there were 17 active fires burning, the majority in the province's eastern region. Since Sunday, the province has detected 19 new fires.

"All active fires are located east of Lake Winnipeg, including a number of larger fires in remote areas, which are being monitored closely," the service said in a statement on the province's website.

As well, multiple wildfires are burning in northwestern Ontario which may bring smoke into parts of Manitoba.

The wildfire service was using 15 helicopters, six water-bomber aircraft and 28 additional firefighters to combat the current fires.

The service cautioned people to use extreme caution over the weekend if doing anything that might spark a wildfire. It specifically mentioned fireworks displays and campfires.

Wildfires can be reported by calling 911 or the T.I.P. line at 1-800-782-0076.