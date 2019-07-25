Manitoba First Nation faces evacuation as forest fire threatens

A First Nation in northern Manitoba is being evacuated after a forest fire threatened the community on Wednesday.

The Canadian Red Cross said it will relocate upwards of 150 residents of Marcel Colomb First Nation, which is 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, to Thompson Wednesday evening.

Government officials have not confirmed details about the forest fire, but Lynn Lake fire chief James Lindsay said the blaze destroyed at least one building.

Lindsay said a building at Lynn Lake Kiddie Camp, on the east shore of Burge Lake Provincial Park, was consumed by one of several wildfires ignited in the afternoon.

The fire chief said several residents fled on their own to Lynn Lake earlier in the afternoon, but neither community was at immediate risk of danger.

Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said it was asked by Indigenous Services Canada to assist after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. He said that First Nation leadership approved the evacuation.

Provincial Road 391 was closed to traffic for some time, Lindsay said, as two other fires were approaching or crossing the highway.

Rainfall received

He said two water bombers arrived in mid-afternoon to tame the fires. They were helped by rainfall later in the day.

Town and provincial officials did not respond to requests for comment late Wednesday.

Lindsay said he believed lightning strikes earlier in the afternoon ignited the blazes, which he said occurred north and east of Lynn Lake.

