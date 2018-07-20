Skip to Main Content
Smoke from northwestern Ontario forest fires spreads over part of Manitoba

Forest fire smoke from northwestern Ontario has drifted west into Manitoba.

Hazy conditions reported, smell of smoke reaches Winnipeg

The sky in Red Lake, Ont., is orange and brown on Thursday. Smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario has blown over Manitoba. (Rhonda Beckman/Facebook)

A Manitoba government official confirmed Friday that the smoke is from Ontario fires.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources reports there are dozens of fires in northwestern Ontario, including a blaze 80 kilometres north of Kenora.

