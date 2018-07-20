Smoke from northwestern Ontario forest fires spreads over part of Manitoba
Forest fire smoke from northwestern Ontario has drifted west into Manitoba.
Hazy conditions reported, smell of smoke reaches Winnipeg
Forest fire smoke from northwestern Ontario has drifted west into Manitoba.
A Manitoba government official confirmed Friday that the smoke is from Ontario fires.
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources reports there are dozens of fires in northwestern Ontario, including a blaze 80 kilometres north of Kenora.