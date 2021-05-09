Forest fire burns for 24 hours, crosses highway in southeast Manitoba

A forest fire that has burned for 24 hours crossed a southeast Manitoba highway on Sunday and is forcing traffic to reroute.

Jean Claude Normandeau, the deputy chief of the La Broquerie Fire Department says crews have been battling the fire between Marchand and Woodridge, Man., since 4:30 p.m. on Saturday

On Sunday, the fire crossed Provincial Road 210 and is now moving south, Normandeau says. The province closed the highway from the junction of Highway 404 to Woodridge as a result.

Crews from Manitoba Conservation and the Marchand Fire Department are also working to contain the forest fire using water bombers, he says.

"Right now there are no structures in danger, but they're keeping a close eye on it," Normandeau said.

No injuries have been reported, he added.

He had a word of caution for people to be careful when using backcountry trails.

"Be very careful and vigilant on the conditions.... Always look back and see that they didn't leave any unwanted fires," Normandeau said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he says.

CBC News has reached out to Manitoba Conservation, and a spokesperson said they will issue a news release.

A full map of which areas have fire restrictions is available on the province's website.

People can report wildfires by calling 911 or the toll-free TIP line at 1-800-782-0076.