Priest who accused residential schools survivors of lying to be barred from Manitoba First Nation

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A Manitoba First Nation will forbid a Catholic priest from entering the community after he accused residential school survivors of lying about being abused.

Father Rhéal Forest will be considered a trespasser in Bloodvein First Nation after the community's council agreed to put forward a Band Council Resolution (BCR) barring him from the community where he previously lived and worked, Chief Derek Cook said Friday.

"I hope he abides by the process and respects our decision," Cook told CBC.

While it's been a few years since Forest worked in Bloodvein, he does return for visits from time to time, Cook said.

Community elders who know Forest were "shocked and saddened" by his recent comments that residential school survivors lied about being sexually abused so they would receive more money during the federal settlement process, Cook said.

Forest made this and other inflammatory comments during sermons at Winnipeg's St. Emile church in recent weeks, which were live streamed to Facebook.

The Archdiocese of St. Boniface has since apologized and removed the videos. Forest has been withdrawn from preaching and teaching forums, the archdiocese said Thursday.

"Knowing Father Rhéal all those years, they're certainly saddened," Cook said of how Bloodvein elders are responding.

"It's bringing back a lot of the stories they have to deal with and are continuing to deal with from residential schools," he said. "I know a lot of people are upset."

The resolution barring Forest would be given to the local RCMP to enforce, Cook said.

"It would be considered trespassing," Cook said.

Future of Catholic church in community up for discussion

The resolution is currently being drafted and is expected to be signed by council on Monday.

As well, the community will sit and discuss the situation and communicate with the archdiocese, he said.

It will also talk over the future of the Catholic church in the community, located 210 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the east shore of Lake Winnipeg. The church leases land there, Cook said.

Forest didn't have a large following when he worked in Bloodvein, Cook said — he was always "pretty polite," except for a few complaints.

"Nothing we felt threatened by or anything," Cook said.

The community is currently evacuated due to several large wildfires raging nearby and the resulting smoke. It could be up to two weeks before everyone is allowed back, Cook said.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by these reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Do you have information about unmarked graves, children who never came home or residential school staff and operations? Email your tips to CBC's new Indigenous-led team investigating residential schools: WhereAreThey@cbc.ca.