Winnipeggers grateful, excited for return of near-normal Thanksgiving gatherings

Deanna Migalski will have all of the usual fixings — turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, perogies and pumpkin pie — on her table for today's Thanksgiving Day meal.

And this year, the 49-year-old single parent is more thankful than ever to celebrate with those who mean the most to her: family.

"This year is actually the first year since COVID started … that we've been able to celebrate with our family. I'm super excited," Migalski said. "My mom is in a care home so that really impacted all of our lives because we haven't been able to see her in two years, so we are able to see her."

Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic affected Migalski's ability to see her mother as often as she'd like, it also impacted her livelihood.

A hairdresser by trade, Migalski has been laid off three times since the start of the pandemic. She's currently employed in beauty supply sales, but worries about another potential work stoppage.

"You take hairdressing thinking that this is something nobody can replace or nobody can touch, but unfortunately we've been touched three times and I'm hearing of a fourth shutdown," Migalski said. "I don't know how that's going to affect our economy, or me personally."

She popped into Food Fare on Sunday to pick the last few groceries needed for her Thanksgiving meal, while noting traffic inside bigger grocery stores was busy.

"I just feel shopping this year was crazy. I feel lots of places were busy, over-packed," Migalski said.

Migalski also pointed to an increase in prices.

"Who can afford bacon right now? It's really affected our economy, the pandemic, in terms of beef and pork, eggs, dairy, everything," she said. "So this year it's a little bit of a smaller dinner than we typically have but that's OK. We are just happy that we can celebrate it altogether."

Alana Vueckert also stopped by Food Fare to grab some last-minute perogies ahead of her immediate family's Thanksgiving dinner. She too feels grocery costs have gone up.

"The price of all groceries has gone up a little bit, but I mean when it comes to events like this I think it's important that we forget about that and just get together if you can and spend time together as a family," she said.

Like Migalski, Vueckert has more to be thankful for this year.

"I think we feel more thankful just because of COVID. The past few years we haven't been able to gather with family. Now that most of the family — except for these two [children] — are vaccinated, it means that we are able to gather and be together."

Alana Vueckert stopped by Food Fare on Sunday for a few last-minute groceries ahead of her immediate family's Thanksgiving dinner. (SRC)

Food Fare owner Munther Zeid said the number of shoppers that visited his stores leading up to Thanksgiving have been at a "normal-plus" level, even though there is a shortage of turkeys.

"We're seeing a lot of people doing the big gatherings again. Larger turkeys are selling. We're selling smaller ones, don't get me wrong, but we're seeing the traditional Thanksgiving happening," Zeid said.

That bodes the same for his own holiday gathering featuring four generations and about 40 people. It'll be a "no-holds barred" meal complete with not one but two turkeys over 20 pounds.

Food Fare store owner Munther Zeid says he's seen a steady level of business ahead of Thanksgiving Day and that shoppers appear excited to spend the holiday with their families. (SRC)

Zeid is simply happy to see the return of more of a traditional Thanksgiving atmosphere.

"People are anxious. They're excited. It's almost as if Thanksgiving has been reinvented, so people are very happy," he said. "They want to get together with their families. Some people haven't seen each other in a while or haven't sat down for a while."

It's something Migalski is also delighted by.

"I think we all take family and each other for granted, and if anything the pandemic's shown us that we need to stay close, we need to stay safe and we need to value each other as family or even good friends. You don't have to be blood-related to be considered family," she said.

"I feel that the good friends that you've had during the pandemic you need to just keep them and stay with them and just really treasure them. I feel that I'm more thankful for the people in my life, now more so now than I've ever been before."