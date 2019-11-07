Woman carjacks food delivery driver, briefly drags officer under stolen vehicle, police say

A 25-year-old woman faces a string of charges after allegedly stealing a food delivery driver's vehicle at knifepoint, then starting two separate police chases and dragging an officer beneath the stolen vehicle.

An online food delivery driver was approached by a woman and had his vehicle taken at knifepoint as he tried to make a delivery late Tuesday, Winnipeg police said in a news release Thursday.

Police responded and around 11:45 p.m., a K-9 unit in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street saw a woman driving the stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which stopped on Pritchard Avenue near Salter Street.

They tried to take the driver and the male passenger into custody, but the woman put the car into drive and dragged an officer a short distance before getting away, police said. The officer was not injured significantly.

A second police chase ensued, ending when the driver abandoned the stolen vehicle on Powers Street and tried to run away before being taken into custody. The male passenger also fled.

The 25-year-old woman faces nine charges, including one charge each of robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and driving without a valid licence. She also faces three charges of failing to comply with conditions and a probation order.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

