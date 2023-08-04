Food deliveries by bicycle on the rise in Winnipeg but couriers face challenges on the job

Equipped with a thermal backpack, protective glasses and a bike helmet, Alex Polt cycles around downtown Winnipeg, earning money one delivery at a time.

Polt, 31, came to Canada from Ukraine eight months ago. He picks up and drops off food and beverages to customers who order takeout online through third-party delivery services.

"It's pretty easy but sometimes it can be unsafe because of all the traffic on the roads. I heard a lot of stories of stolen bikes, but thankfully I don't have issues with mine," he said.

Food delivery by bike couriers is being hailed as a way to save money on fuel and maintenance costs, reduce the carbon footprint of delivery companies and potentially get orders to customers faster.

It's taken off in other major Canadian cities and is slowly gaining traction in the Manitoba capital. But it comes with pros and cons, Polt said.

"Sometimes when it's a peak time … there's a lot of orders. Sometimes I get three at the same time, so you need to be really fast to deliver it and you need to be careful to not spill drinks," he said.

Challenges are considerable: assistant professor

Most couriers who work for online delivery platforms in what's commonly referred to as the gig economy, are often classified as independent contractors meaning they don't have a guarantee of recurring employment, according to Adam King, an assistant professor in the Labour Studies program at University of Manitoba.

The couriers are often paid on a piece-rate basis that is a fraction of the delivery, he said, adding they may also get tips.

"They're entirely dependent on the amount of jobs or gigs they perform in a shift."

The challenges of that kind of work are considerable, especially when you factor in the health and safety risks of riding a bike, he said.

Bicycle deliveries contribute to sustainability efforts for DoorDash. (Josh Crabb/CBC )

Anne Harris, an associate professor in the School of Occupational and Public Health at Toronto Metropolitan University, said risks are amplified when workers rush to complete a task.

"It can lead to more what you might call human error," Harris said.

The consequences can depend on the area where people are cycling, she said.

"If you're on the side of a super busy street with cars going by at 60 km/h that's going to be a very different type of error if you fall off your bike than if you fall off your bike in a protected bicycle lane."

Companies say they share safety tips with riders

For DoorDash, bicycle deliveries contribute to sustainability efforts, the company's spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in an email to CBC.

Rosenberg said DoorDash regularly shares safety tips with cyclists.

"This includes wearing a properly-fitted helmet and reflective gear, using bike locks, and navigating cold and rainy weather."

She said the company is intentional with the types of deliveries cyclists receive, with large retail orders or those involving several beverages going by car.

Uber's Keerthana Rang said delivery people choose how they want to make their deliveries for Uber Eats. The company recommends all bike couriers wear a properly fitted helmet.

SkipTheDishes said it doesn't have any independent contractors registered as bike couriers in Manitoba but the company did not explain why.

Restaurants supportive

Shaun Jeffrey, CEO of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said bike deliveries have increased over the past year and restaurants are supportive of the shift.

"We're supportive of getting the food as fast as possible to our customers," he said.

Shaun Jeffrey, the executive director of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said restaurants support bike deliveries. (Josh Crabb/CBC )

Jonny Lee, owner of Chosabi on Portage Avenue, thinks bike deliveries are good for the environment, although he said people shouldn't have to ride too far.

"I guess the best way is that they set the radius like two or three kilometres for the bicycles," Lee said.

Jonny Lee, the owner of Chosabi on Portage Ave., said bicycles are good for the environment. (Josh Crabb/CBC )

Mark Cohoe, executive director of Bike Winnipeg, sees cycling as a better option from an environmental and economical standpoint.

"I think it's a lot easier to just have the bike," Cohoe said. "Hopefully it's more profit for their restaurants, more profit for the people riding, and maybe lower costs for the people ordering as well."

He said if delivery people are riding on sidewalks, it's a sign the city lacks safe cycling options.

Polt, who worked as a web developer and a bike courier in Ukraine, said the bike infrastructure in Winnipeg is better than it was in Kharkiv, about 490 kilometres east of Kyiv.

He also said the bike courier job is one he and many others from Ukraine can do despite a language barrier.

"It's pretty fine," Polt said of the work. "I like it. That's why I'm still doing it."