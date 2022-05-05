Province spending $400K to help Folklorama's first in-person festival since 2019

The province is giving Folkorama $400,000 to help support the cultural festival's return to in-person events.

The funding is allocated two ways: $300,000 will go toward helping participating pavilions, while the remaining $100,000 will offset admission costs of the 9:45 p.m. shows on Monday and Tuesday nights during the festival, a news release from the province says.

The annual Winnipeg multicultural festival has not taken place in person for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, it was cancelled. Instead, Folklorama ran a community scavenger hunt and promoted different areas of the city.

Last year, the festival had three days of online programming with live streams of various cultural performances.

This summer, Folklorama will take place from July 31 to Aug. 13, featuring 25 pavilions across Winnipeg.