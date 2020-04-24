Folklorama from home: Festival goes virtual for 2nd year in a row

Winnipeg's long-running multicultural festival will be virtual again this year.

The festival's organizers announced Tuesday that the event will offer three days of online programming, dubbed Folklorama Fusion, this August.

Folklorama's executive director, Teresa Cotroneo, cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the online approach, saying that indicators pointed to another year where producing a full festival is not possible.

The 2020 festival — the 51st year for Folklorama — was also shifted online due to the pandemic.

This year's Folklorama will run from Aug. 6 to 8.

Performances will be streamed live on YouTube from Winnipeg's Burton Cumming Theatre. The programming will be free and the schedule is available online .

Each night will showcase different cultures and continents. Aug. 6 will feature performances from Asia and Africa, Aug. 7 will showcase the Americas and Aug. 8 will focus on Europe.

The actual show will start at 7:30 p.m. each night but a live stream will start at 7 p.m. and show behind-the-scenes interviews with performers and entertainers for that evening.

"Instead of it actually just being one traditional pavilion, it would be more like being out at a festival where you are taking a tour of some of the different cultures," said Controneo. Profiles of artists and performers are available online, as is a virtual ethnocultural marketplace.

The year will also introduce an ethnocultural food week, which will allow you to order food from partnering local restaurants.

The long-running multicultural festival started in 1970, originally intended as a one-time event to celebrate Manitoba's centennial. It became a yearly event and is now the world's largest and longest running festival of its kind, according to organizers.

Though this year's festival will once again be online, the traditional pavilions will return eventually, says Stan Hall, the chair of Folklorama's board of directors.

"While it will look very different this year, we are excited to start planning our traditional 2022 festival," said Hall, adding the 2022 festival is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 13.