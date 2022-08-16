Folklorama sets attendance record after pandemic pause

Winnipeg's biggest cultural festival wrapped up on Saturday, setting attendance records after a two-year pandemic-related absence.

Folklorama pavilions saw an average increase in attendance of 14 per cent over the previous festival in 2019 during the two-week-long event, the organization said in a news release on Tuesday.

Just over 168,000 visits took place at 24 participating pavilions, reigniting the "beauty and excitement of Folklorama," executive director Teresa Cotroneo said in the release.

It was the festival's 51st celebration of Manitoba multiculturalism.

The next edition will take place Aug. 6-19, 2023.