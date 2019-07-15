Demand for camping hits new high at Winnipeg Folk Festival

Organizers of the Winnipeg Folk Festival say this year's incarnation saw a handful of records set.

Demand for camping spots at the festival's Birds Hill Park location climbed to a new high, said Lynne Skromeda, its executive director.

The main campground of 7,000 spots sold out three weeks earlier than it did in 2018 and the "quiet campground" of 1,200 spots sold out for the first time ever, she said.

A final attendance tally for the four-day festival wasn't yet available but Skromeda told CBC the numbers appeared to be trending up.

Last year, 73,000 people attended.

"We are fully expecting we will exceed that," she said in an interview Sunday, the festival's final day, featuring main stage headliner Kacey Musgraves.

Blue skies shifted to dark grey as storm clouds rolled in Thursday evening at the Winnipeg Folk Festival. The mainstage show was later delayed for 30 minutes due to a tornado watch. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC) Folk-festers, volunteers and artists dealt with a mixed bag of summer weather, including a drenching of rain Sunday morning, but Skromeda said it had virtually no impact.

A tornado watch issued Thursday night saw the headlining show by alt-rockers Death Cab for Cutie delayed by 30 minutes, but the watch didn't escalate into anything, she said.

Skromeda called the band "real champions."

"They weathered through and then came back and played their full set," she said.

That brief hit by Mother Nature was the only real trouble as Skromeda noted there were no major incidents requiring police intervention.

A ban on marijuana in the wake of last year's legalization of the drug had no effect at all, she said, as consuming it has always been prohibited in Manitoba provincial parks.

RCMP "decided to use their discretion" and not make an issue of it, she said.

Planning has already begun for Folk Fest 2020, with offers going out to some artists, she said.