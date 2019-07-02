Winnipeg Folk Fest hires private service for shuttles as transit labour dispute drags on

The labour dispute between Winnipeg Transit and the city has prompted organizers of the folk festival to use a private bus company for shuttles to Birds Hill Provincial Park.

The Folk Fest Express is a free bus service that runs every half-hour from downtown Winnipeg to Festival Drive in the park, where the annual music festival is held.

Winnipeg Transit has provided the service for years, but this year the city recommended the festival use a different supplier "because they could not guarantee consistent and timely bus service due to the current labour negotiations," said Lynne Skromeda, executive director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Recently, a number of transit operators called in sick on the night of a Winnipeg Blue Bomber game.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union also have stopped working voluntary overtime as part of a job action that has, at times, included drivers not enforcing fare collection from passengers.

The union, which represents 1,400 mechanics, drivers and other Winnipeg Transit workers, has been without a contract since January.

"We have been working to find the best solution for our needs as we are committed to providing accessible transportation," Skromeda said.

Accessible buses will be available on an hourly basis, with buses having one to four accessible spots. The availability will be clearly indicated on the Folk Festival website once the schedule is finalized, she said.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary said he's disappointed the folk festival is using buses from a private company.

"The management should have came to us and said, "Hey listen, this is what we're facing. These are the things we need to talk about and let's work these things out,'" he said.

"We're always willing to work."

Most drivers enjoy the Folk Festival buses and a deal could have been worked out to ensure no disruptions to that service, Chaudhary said.