24-year-old man sent to hospital after Folk Fest camp stove incident

A 24-year-old Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition Saturday evening, a spokesperson from STARS air ambulance said in an email to CBC on Sunday.

The man sustained injuries "related to lighting a propane barbeque" at a nearby campground. STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the area and brought the man to Health Sciences Centre, the spokesperson said.

There is no safety concern, a festival spokesperson said in an email. Folk Fest's wellness crew checked in with nearby campers after the incident, the spokesperson said.

Winnipeg's 48th annual Folk Festival began Thursday and ends Sunday evening.

The RCMP was not immediately available for comment.