Fog shrouds parts of southern Manitoba in near-zero visibility
Dense fog throughout the Red River Valley and surrounding areas of southern Manitoba has made for dangerous driving conditions.
Near-zero visibility is expected or already happening in that region.
It is expected to dissipate in the mid-morning but until then, Environment Canada has issued an advisory, saying travel is expected to be hazardous.
Drivers are urged to turn on vehicle headlights and follow at a safe distance.