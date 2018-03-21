Fog shrouds parts of southern Manitoba in near-zero visibility

Skip to Main Content
Dense fog throughout the Red River Valley and surrounding areas of southern Manitoba has made for dangerous driving conditions.
The fog is thick in the Red River Valley and some surrounding areas. (Highway Hotline)
A fog advisory covers part of southern Manitoba. (Environment Canada)

Near-zero visibility is expected or already happening in that region.

It is expected to dissipate in the mid-morning but until then, Environment Canada has issued an advisory, saying travel is expected to be hazardous.

Drivers are urged to turn on vehicle headlights and follow at a safe distance.

