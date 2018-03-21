Fog shrouds parts of southern Manitoba in near-zero visibility

A fog advisory covers part of southern Manitoba. (Environment Canada)

Dense fog throughout the Red River Valley and surrounding areas of southern Manitoba has made for dangerous driving conditions.

Near-zero visibility is expected or already happening in that region.

It is expected to dissipate in the mid-morning but until then, Environment Canada has issued an advisory, saying travel is expected to be hazardous.

Drivers are urged to turn on vehicle headlights and follow at a safe distance.