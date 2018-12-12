Fog shrouds most of southern Manitoba as temperature warms

It looks pretty out there with all the hoar frost and Christmas lights, even though you might not be able to see much of it.

Much of Winnipeg, like most of southern Manitoba, is under a fog advisory, with the thick shroud causing near-zero visibility.

In downtown Winnipeg, it has turned the glow from headlights and holiday decorations into a blur of colour.

Nearly the entire southern half of Manitoba is under a fog advisory. (Environment Canada)

The fog extends from east of Winnipeg to west of Brandon then north to Dauphin, according to Environment Canada.

Much of the Trans-Canada Highway passing through the province is affected as well.

The fog is expected to lift in most of western Manitoba later Wednesday morning but could linger well into the afternoon in parts of the Red River Valley, Environment Canada says.

Part of the reason for the fog is the warming temperature.

Winnipeg is expected to hit a high of –2 C on Wednesday and then climb above zero by the weekend.

Even the overnight low on Saturday is only expected to dip to zero.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of –10 C with an overnight low of –19 C.