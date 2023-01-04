Fog advisory brings near-zero visibility to parts of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg
Fog expected to lift later Wednesday, but will likely redevelop overnight: Environment Canada
A fog advisory is in place throughout a chunk of south central Manitoba on Wednesday, Environment Canada says.
A dense fog is expected to bring near-zero visibility to much of the province's Red River Valley and into the Interlake region through the morning, if it hasn't already. That advisory includes the city of Winnipeg.
The fog is expected to lift later Wednesday, but will likely redevelop overnight, the weather agency said in a weather alert issued early in the morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero — which travellers should prepare for. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop, the alert said.
Environment Canada said the other communities affected by the fog advisory are:
- The rural municipality of Ritchot, including St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe.
- The rural municipality of Tache, including Lorette, Ste-Genevieve and Landmark.
- The rural municipality of De Salaberry, including St-Pierre-Jolys and St. Malo.
- The municipality of Emerson-Franklin, including Roseau River.
- Selkirk-Gimli-Stonewall-Woodlands.
- Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach.
- Portage la Prairie-Headingley-Brunkild-Carman.
- Morden-Winkler-Altona-Morris.
- Arborg-Hecla-Fisher River-Gypsumville-Ashern.
More details about public weather alerts in Manitoba, including a map of what areas are affected by the current fog advisory, are available on Environment Canada's website.
