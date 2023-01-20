Patchy fog reducing visibility in southwestern Manitoba

A fog advisory has been issued for the southwestern corner of Manitoba.

Patchy fog with at times near-zero visibility is expected to clear out as winds increase from the west Friday morning, Environment Canada said in an alert.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If that happens while you're driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles, the weather agency advised.

The fog advisory covers these communities:

Brandon-Neepawa-Carberry-Treherne.

Killarney-Pilot Mound-Manitou.

Melita-Boissevain-Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Virden-Souris.

More information, including a map of the affected areas, is available on Environment Canada's website .

