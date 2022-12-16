Flu-related deaths spike in Manitoba, nearly doubling over previous week

The number of deaths being attributed to influenza in Manitoba has spiked, according to the province's latest respiratory virus surveillance report.

The most recent report, covering the week of Dec. 4-10, says there have now been 22 flu-related deaths. That's nearly double the 12 reported a week earlier.

The report notes that flu case counts continue to be lower than expected, due to "an influx of influenza laboratory reports this respiratory season" that's causing delays in documenting laboratory results.

Despite that, the total number of influenza A cases this flu season also soared in the latest report. It's now up to 1,701, up from 989 in the previous week's report.

Flu-related hospital admissions also jumped in the latest reporting week, to 331 from 171 the prior week. Six of the most recent patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Children under the age of five are at the highest risk for influenza infection, accounting for 12 per cent of all influenza cases and 20 per cent of the hospital admissions, the weekly surveillance report states.

Nationally, activity involving influenza A — the predominant strain circulating — has shown signs of a decrease in the last two weeks. However, Manitoba's flu test positivity rate increased to 27.2 per cent in the current reporting period, from 19.5 per cent for the Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 period.

The test positivity rate nationally is 21.5 per cent.

Other respiratory viruses also continue to circulate, with 82 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases recorded in the week, a slight bump in the 80 reported the previous week.

COVID-19 activity continues to decrease

Meanwhile, COVID-19 activity decreased for another week, with the test positivity rate falling to 11.4 per cent between Dec. 4–10. That's down from 14.5 per cent the prior week (and 15.4 per cent the week before that).

"Laboratory detection is substantively lower compared to the same time period in the previous two years," the report states.

There were 154 reported COVID-19 cases in the most recent week and 251 the week before. However, those numbers are considered to be a significant undercount due to limited testing offered by public health.

There were 59 people admitted to hospital with the illness, including 15 who needed intensive care. The numbers, respectively, from the previously week were 76 and seven.

The total number of reported deaths from COVID-19 rose by four between the two reporting periods.