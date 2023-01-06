Flu and COVID-related deaths climb over past 2 weeks in Manitoba

The number of deaths due to influenza in Manitoba has jumped again, while those linked to COVID-19 also continue to climb, the province's latest respiratory virus surveillance report says.

There has been a total of 50 flu-related deaths, says the most recent report, which covers the week of Dec. 25-31. That's up 13 from the number reported two week s ago. There was no surveillance report last week due to the holidays.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths jumped 38 in the same time span.

The predominant circulating strain of the flu continues to be influenza A. The total number of cases this flu season is now 2,499, up from 2,206 in the previous report.

Despite that, and the increase in flu-related deaths, the test positivity is decreasing in Manitoba. It was at six per cent from Dec. 25-31, as compared to 13.6 per cent from Dec. 11-17.

Nationally, the test positivity rate is 8.5 per cent.

Adults more affected than kids

Another change in Manitoba is the demographic being most impacted.

Children younger than five have been the highest risk group for influenza infection for most of this season, but that is no longer the case.

People age 65 and older now have the highest infection rate, the report says.

Total flu-related hospital admissions is now at 605 for the season, up from 478 two weeks ago. But flu activity is now within expected levels for this time of year, after spiking earlier in the season than usual, the report says.

Other respiratory viruses continue to circulate as well. The test positivity rate for and detection of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) both increased from two weeks ago.

The RSV positivity rate is now 10.9 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent. The number of cases detected from Dec. 25-31 is 148, compared to 120 from Dec. 11-17.

COVID-19 activity steady

Overall, COVID-19 activity in Manitoba during the most recent surveillance week is steady from the previous reporting week.

There were 111 hospital admissions in the two weeks covered by the latest report — averaging out to about 55 for each week — and 69 in the one-week period covered by the previous report.

Of the 111, 23 were admitted to intensive care units. There were 14 ICU admissions in the previous reporting period.

The most recent test positivity rate is 19.8 per cent, down from 20.5 per cent.

And the number of new reported COVID-19 cases in the most recent report was 134, down from 158 in the previous report. Those numbers, though, are considered to be a significant undercount due to limited testing offered by public health.

Wastewater surveillance data also suggests sustained activity of COVID-19 in Winnipeg and Brandon but at lower levels.

The next surveillance report is scheduled to be released Jan. 13.