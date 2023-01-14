COVID and flu-related deaths, hospitalizations drop in Manitoba during 1st week of January

COVID-19 and influenza activity dropped in Manitoba during the first week of January, according to the province's latest respiratory virus surveillance report.

COVID-related hospital admissions for the week of Jan. 1-7 were down by 12 compared to the week before — dropping to 38 from 50, according to the report released Friday.

There were seven COVID-related intensive care unit admissions for the latest reporting week, compared to 12 for the week of Dec. 25-31.

The test positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped from 11.1 to 10.3 per cent in the first week of January.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths rose by 25 in the latest report, down from a jump of 38 the previous week.

Wastewater surveillance data also suggests lower levels of COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon, the report says.

Flu-related admissions down

Flu-related hospital admissions were also down 40 per cent in the first week of January from the previous week — dropping to 12 from 20.

There were no flu-related admissions to intensive care units for the latest reporting week. The total number of flu-related deaths reported this season rose by four, to 54. The week before, flu-related deaths climbed by 13.

Influenza A continues to be the predominant circulating strain. The test positivity rate in the province dropped from six per cent to 2.8 per cent when compared to the previous week, which was also lower than the national average (also six per cent).

Flu season began earlier than usual, but cases are now at "expected levels" for this time of year, according to the report.

The number of weekly respiratory-related visits to emergency and urgent care departments also decreased from the previous week, the report says, dropping from 1,855 visits to 1,759.

The next surveillance report is scheduled to be released Jan. 20.