Manitoba launches flu clinics amid COVID-19 pandemic

The annual flu vaccination program in Manitoba started Thursday while the province also faces the worst stretch so far in its COVID-19 pandemic battle.

"This year's been like no other. It has never been more important for Manitobans to get the flu shot," Premier Brian Pallister said as he formally launched the program and received his shot from Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

"Manitobans have a long and proud history of taking care of each other and facing our challenges together. That is what the flu vaccine does — it protects each of us, and it protects our family, friends and fellow Manitobans.

"I encourage all Manitobans, especially those at increased risk, their caregivers and close family and friends to get the flu shot this fall."

Roussin recommends everyone six months of age and older get the vaccine as early in the fall as possible.

A full list of the clinic locations in the province for 2020-21 is already available on the Manitoba government website.

The province reported a record-setting 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was the second consecutive day with a new record number — and the fourth in a week.

The flu program is being announced as other provinces worry about vaccine supplies running out.

Ontario health-care providers, from family physicians to hospital workers, have documented a surge in demand and expressed concerns that limited supplies will rapidly dry up.

Roussin expects a similar spike in demand in Manitoba, not just from the general public but also because the 2020-21 campaign is targeting those most vulnerable and their caregivers, with specific outreach to the health-care sector and the public service.

As a result, the province boosted its vaccination order by 20 per cent over a typical year. Right now, 150,000 doses are making their way into clinics and doctors' offices, Roussin said.

The annual vaccination campaign's slogan takes into account the COVID-19 situation with the tag line "Add a layer this fall."