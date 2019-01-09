Kids hit harder than adults this flu season in Manitoba

Young children are suffering the most from the flu this year in Manitoba with 30 per cent of all cases hitting kids under age four, according to Manitoba Health.

And overall, people under age 15 are being affected more than the older population, the province said.

The most recent statistics show there has been 512 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A in Manitoba, the most common flu virus in Canada, since Sept 1.

The majority of those are the H1N1 strain, according to the province.

Of those 512 cases:

The majority has been in Winnipeg with 183.

The northern region of the province has had 112.

The southern region and Prairie Mountains areas have both had 85.

The others have been in the Interlake and Eastman regions.

93 have required hospitalization.

16 have been admitted to intensive care units.

There have been five deaths.

There is no information on the ages of those who died or the regions they came from, said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

While the rate of occurrence​ is starting to starting to slide and the impact to long-term care facilities has been low compared to last season, the number of respiratory visits to the emergency room at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital has increased in the last five weeks, statistics show.

Just 20 per cent of the province received the seasonal flu vaccine, Manitoba Health said.